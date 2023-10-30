UK court adjourns hearing on Alison-Madueke’s £100,000 bribery case to 2025

The Westminster Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom, UK, on Monday, October 30, adjourned the hearing on the alleged £100,000 bribery suit involving Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to November 2025.

Alison-Madueke had appeared before the Court on October 2, 2023, after being charged with bribery offences amounting to £100,000 following a National Crime Agency, NCA, investigation.

She was, however, granted bail by the District Judge, Michael Snow, who imposed some other conditions on her after considering her a flight risk.

The 63-year-old who also served as president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, was a key figure in the Nigerian government between 2010 and 2015.

The NCA suspects she accepted bribes during her time as Minister for Petroleum Resources in exchange for awarding multimillion-pound oil and gas contracts.

Assets worth millions of pounds relating to the offences have already been frozen as part of the ongoing investigation.

In March 2023, the NCA also provided evidence to the United States, US, Department of Justice that enabled them to recover assets totalling $53.1 million linked to Alison-Madueke’s alleged corruption.

She is alleged to have benefited from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.