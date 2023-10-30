UK Court Adjourns Hearing On Diezani’s Bribery Allegation Case To 2025

The court hearing involving Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom, over bribery allegations has been adjourned to November 2025. The Westminster Magistrates Court adjourned hearing on the suit on Monday. Alison-Madueke appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2, 2023, after being charged with bribery offences amounting to £100,000 following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation. She was however granted bail by the District Judge, Michael Snow, who imposed some other conditions on her after considering her ‘a flight risk’. The 63-year-old who also served as president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was a key figure in the Nigerian government between 2010 and 2015. The NCA suspects she accepted bribes during her time as Minister for Petroleum Resources in exchange for awarding multimillion-pound oil and gas contracts. Assets worth millions of pounds relating to the alleged offences have already been frozen as part of the ongoing investigation. In March of this year, the NCA also provided evidence to the US Department of Justice that enabled them to recover assets totaling $53.1 million linked to Alison-Madueke’s alleged corruption. She is alleged to have benefited from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Related