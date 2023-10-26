Ukraine updates: Kyiv says nuclear plant likely targeted

Published October 26, 2023last updated October 26, 2023

The Ukrainian president has called for more air defenses after a drone strike damaged a nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, EU leaders are set to meet to highlight support for Kyiv. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said there was an explosion not far from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear plantImage: Volodymyr Tarasov/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

Zelenskyy said the attack was a reminder of the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said the windows of the nuclear power plant were shattered and workers injured.

In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address European Union leaders meeting in Brussels.

Here’s a look at the latest on Russia’s war in Ukraine for Thursday, October 26:

Ukraine hopes to export 1 million tons of grain via new Black Sea route in OctoberUkrainian grain shipments through a new Black Sea export corridor are expected to exceed one million metric tons in October, first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said.

“The situation is getting better and if you look at September and the first half of October, there is already 700,000 tons of (grain exports) and by the month (October) it may be one million and more,” he told the national television.

Ukraine launched a “humanitarian corridor” for ships bound for African and Asian markets to try to circumvent an effective blockade after Russia abandoned a deal this summer that had guaranteed Kyiv’s exports during the war.

Ukrainian authorities have said a total of 1.5 million tons of agricultural products were exported via the new route since it started operating in late August. Ukrainian shipping sources said more than 40 cargo vessels have entered the corridor so far.

Ukrainian agricultural producers this week said the new route could enable exports of up to 2.5 million tons of food a month, significantly offsetting the impact of Russia’s decision to quit the previous deal.

South Korea, Japan, US condemn North Korea’s supply of arms to RussiaSouth Korea, Japan and the United States strongly condemned the supply of arms and military equipment by North Korea to Russia and said they had confirmed “several” deliveries of such weapons.

“The Republic of Korea, United States, and Japan strongly condemn the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use against the government and people of Ukraine,” they said. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is North Korea’s official name.

“Such weapons deliveries, several of which we now confirm have been completed, will significantly increase the human toll of Russia’s war of aggression,” the statement issued jointly by the foreign ministers of the three countries said.

North Korea and Russia pledged closer military cooperation when their leaders met in September in Russia’s far east. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this month and discussed implementing the agreements made at the summit.

EU leaders seek to show Ukraine supportEuropean Union leaders are meeting on Thursday to to discuss the Israel-Hamas war — while also aiming to highlight the bloc’s ongoing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the summit by videolink and support for Kyiv will have first place in the summit declaration.

“Our meeting comes at a time of great global instability and insecurity, exacerbated most recently by developments in the Middle East,” said Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders, in an invitation letter to the summit.

“These developments require our immediate attention, without distracting us from our continued support to Ukraine.”

Russia probably targeted nuclear plant, Zelenskyy saysUkraine’s Energy Ministry said there was an explosion not far from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant Image: Volodymyr Tarasov/Avalon/Photoshot/picture allianceUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian drone strike in the Khmelnytskyi region was “most likely” targeting a nuclear plant in the area.

“This attack on the nuclear power plant is another reminder to all our partners of the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses,” he said in his evening video address on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy added that every Russian strike, “especially those daring enough to target nuclear power stations and other critical facilities, serves as an argument that pressure on the terrorist state is insufficient.”

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said the windows of the nuclear power plant were shattered by the shock wave from the explosions near the facility. Some 20 plant workers were also injured.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the damage to the nuclear power plant.

“The fact that numerous windows at the site were destroyed shows just how close it was. Next time, we may not be so fortunate,” IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said.

