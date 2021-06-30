University of Calabar expresses shock as over 42,000 graduands abandon certificates

The University of Calabar, Cross River State, South-South Nigeria has expressed shock that over 42,000 of its former students abandoned their certificates in the coffers of the institution.

In a memo sighted by The Street Journal, the Registrar of the institution, Gabriel Egbe, these unclaimed certificates, dating as far back as the 1980s, were left unclaimed in all faculties of the university.

Saddened by this development, the institution has called on affected persons to come forward and claim their certificates, or risk their names being published if they fail to come forward between now and the next three months.

“Persons who are acquainted with this group of graduands should please, inform them to come for collection. Those who do not do so before the end of three months from the date of this notice will have their names published and will be surcharged subsequently,” the circular partly read.

Below is a copy of the memo:

