Unknown gunmen attack security operatives, behead vigilante member in Abia (photos)

In the Umuojima/Isiahia community, in the Osisioma Ngwa government area of Abia State, an unidentified group of gunmen assaulted a security squad, killing and beheading a vigilante operator.

The Spokesperson of the command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, while confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, October 27, said no police officers were killed in the attack.

The attack occurred on Thursday, October 26, when the gunmen ambushed a police team attached to the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, while on stop-and-search duty.

The PPRO added that a police team from the Osisioma Ngwa division responded to a distress call about the attack where they discovered an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse at the scene.

She added that through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, a member of the State’s vigilante services who often collaborated with the police, meanwhile, his corpse has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in the city.

“Yesterday, 26/10/2023 26, 2023, at about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at Osisioma Ngwa Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma Ngwa. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary,” Chinaka said.

She noted that the police are currently investigating the attack and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators, and she urged residents of the area to remain calm and security conscious.

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident. Furthermore, our officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators,” she added.