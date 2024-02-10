Saturday, February 10, 2024
Crime

Unknown gunmen kill bus driver in Kogi, abduct all passengers, leave minor behind (Photos)

By TSJ Reporter 1

In Case You Missed It

Unknown gunmen on Saturday, February 10, attacked a Bus in Kogi State, killing the Driver, kidnapping all passengers and leaving only a kid behind.

Details surrounding the event is yet to be gathered at the time of this report.

Details later.

