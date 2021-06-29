UPDATE: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu presented in court, remanded in DSS custody

Following his arrest and extradition to Nigeria, the Federal Government on Tuesday, presented the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

S. M. Labaran, the legal representative of the federal government said Kanu was arrested through intelligence and collaborative efforts of security agencies but was silent on where and when he was arrested.

The Nation reports that following Labaran’s ex-parte application, Justice Binta Nyako ordered that Kanu, who was brought to court in handcuffs and hooded before the court’s sitting, be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Nyako granted an accelerated hearing by bringing the charge pending against him from the earlier adjourned date of October 20 to July 26 and 27.

At the conclusion of proceedings, the DSS operatives who brought him to court, sneaked him away, using the judge’s access stairs.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who held a press briefing earlier revealed that Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Malami, who was joined by the Director-General of the DSS and Commissioner of Police, said Kanu would be returned to court to continue with his trial.

Mr. Kanu had been standing trial for treason since 2015. He was later granted bail in April 2017 on health grounds. He, however, has been on the run having jumped bail.

