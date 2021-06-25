Update: Police confirm abduction of Hon. Makama, six others from Abuja hotel

The FCT Police Command has confirmed the abduction of seven persons, including Hon. Sani Makama and Prince Frederick Adejoh from Hilltop Hotel in the outskirts of Abuja.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the abduction followed the invasion of the hotel by heavily armed gunmen.

While Hon Makama is a former lawmaker in the Kogi State House of Assembly who recently defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Adejoh is the Oma Onu Aya of Igala land.

The gunmen shot sporadically into the air, scaring away the security guards guiding the hotel before proceeding to kidnap and whisking the victims away.

The Street Journal also gathered that Prince Adejoh is the owner of the hotel located close to Zuba Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Confirming the abduction, Mariam Yusuf, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, said that an operation has been launched to rescue those abducted.

“The command has launched a strategic operation to rescue the victims unhurt,” she said.

The manager of the hotel, Adejoh Maquile, who also confirmed the development to newsmen said there were signs of blood on the ground, however, it is not known who among the victims sustained injuries.

Abductions in Tunga Maje are not new. A couple of times, this newspaper has reported about gunmen breaking into the houses of residents and abducting them.