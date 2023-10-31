Urbanization Driving Demand For Fitness Facilities In Nigerian Cities – Ecofitness Chief

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ecofitness Hub, Lanre Akinmusire, has offered an insight into how urbanization is driving demand for fitness facilities in Nigerian cities. Akinmusire who made this submission recently in Abuja at the launch of Ecofitness state-of-the-art facility, explained that the development has opened a space for stress management through fitness and relaxation to become a priority. He expressed optimism that the brand will revolutionize the wellness and leisure industry in Nigeria, maintaining that Ecofitness Hub was not merely a fitness center but rather, a comprehensive eco-friendly destination where individuals can experience the synergy of a healthy lifestyle. According to Akinmusire, another key driver of the desire for fitness and healthy living was that, Nigerians are beginning to recognize the importance of holistic wellness, and seeking comprehensive solutions for physical, mental, and emotional health. He said, “digital health tools like fitness apps and wearables are gaining popularity and social media’s influence was also inspiring fitness engagement and community building. “These trends he said shows why many Nigerians are now placing a higher value on their fitness, health and well-being, the shift he noted is contributing to healthier lifestyles and improved overall quality of life. “Ecofitness Hub is designed to resonate with the well-being aspirations of people, and it goes beyond just serving individuals. Our holistic approach extends its reach to corporate bodies, including Banks, HMOs, Insurance Companies, and more. It is a place where you can feel fit by engaging in exercise and feel good, while indulging in our restaurant, spa lounges, café, and karaoke pods. “Our commitment is to consistently create an environment that aligns with the healthy lifestyle preferences of our patrons, making wellness and leisure accessible and enjoyable for everyone”, he said. He added that Ecofitness Hub is redefining the fitness and lifestyle landscape in Nigeria with the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in Abuja, which is equipped with cutting-edge eco-friendly fitness equipment a therapeutic spa lounge, delightful restaurant options, energizing café experiences, and thrilling karaoke pods. “The launch, which was held on October 28, represents a bold step towards enhancing the well-being of individuals while offering an unparalleled leisure experience. It has as its mission the promotion of a holistic approach to wellness and leisure, through a diverse range of services. “The launch event was a grand affair, featuring interactive fitness demonstrations, spa sessions, culinary delights, live music, and an exclusive sneak peek into the brand’s world-class facilities. “With the launch of Ecofitness Hub Nigerians in Abuja and Lagos have the opportunity of experiencing a new era of wellness and leisure. As the brand looks forward to expanding its presence, individuals across Nigeria can anticipate a transformation in their approach to health, fitness, and leisure.”

Related