US ex-police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for Floyd murder

Former policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail Friday for murdering African American George Floyd, a killing that sparked America’s biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. “The sentence is not based on emotion or sympathy,” said Judge Peter Cahill, handing down the term at a Minneapolis court after […]

