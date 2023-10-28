US mass shooter who murdered 22 people, found dead with self inflicted gunshot wound

The man responsible for the horrific mass shooting that claimed the lives of 18 people at a bowling alley in Maine has been found dead in the woods on Friday, October 27.

The 40-year-old shooter, Robert Card died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, marking the end of a 48-hour manhunt that involved over 300 law enforcement officers.

The Androscoggin sheriff’s office confirmed the discovery of his body in a Facebook post.

He stated that the shooter was located near Lisbon Falls, close to where his car had been abandoned following the shooting.

The commander of Maine’s Department of Public Safety, Mike Sauschuck, also issued a statement confirming Card’s death.

It is believed that he took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while the hunting ban in the area has been lifted, it is particularly important as Saturday, marks the beginning of deer hunting season in Maine.

The President of United States of America, Joe Biden, released a statement expressing his condolences and concern over the tragic events.

He applauded the law enforcement officers for their relentless efforts to locate the suspect and protect the community. He further called for action from Congress to address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the US.

The shelter-in-place order for the community was lifted on Friday, followed by the announcement of Card’s discovery.

Governor Janet Mills of Maine expressed her relief that he was no longer a threat and emphasized the importance of the healing process for the city of Lewiston and the people of Maine.

The devastating mass shooting occurred when Card, an army reservist dealing with a recent mental breakdown, opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston.

However, the ensuing manhunt kept the community on edge, and with the discovery of the suspect’s body, residents hope to begin the process of healing and returning to normalcy.