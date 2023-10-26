US mass shooting claim 22 lives with dozens wounded (photo)

A mass shooting which occurred in Lewiston, Maine, US on Wednesday, October 25, has claimed the lives of at least 22 people, leaving dozens wounded, and prompting a citywide lockdown as law enforcement hunts for the active shooter.

A police bulletin identified the shooter as Robert Card, an ex-trained firearms instructor at a United States Army Reserve training facility in Maine.

A statement by law enforcement officials stated that Card had been in a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023.

The statement added that the shooter had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.

The Lewiston police, while addressing the public on their Facebook post said that they were dealing with an active shooter incident at Schemengees Bar and Grille, and Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has released two photos of the suspect on its Facebook page that showed the shooter walking into an establishment with a weapon raised to his shoulder. Authorities added that the shooting started just before 7 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials said that at least 22 people were killed, and the toll is expected to rise. However, the Maine Department of Public Safety commissioner, Michael Sauschuck, refrained from providing a precise estimate, characterizing it as a “fluid situation.”

Dozens of individuals were also wounded in the shooting. Hospitals, including the Central Maine Medical Center, declared a mass casualty event and were coordinating with other medical facilities to receive patients. The hospital was locked down with armed police at the entrances.

Meanwhile, Authorities have issued shelter-in-place orders for residents and business owners and expanded it to Lisbon, about 8 miles away, after the vehicle of the shooter was discovered there.

The devastating event has deeply impacted the community, with businesses locking down to protect their customers. Schools in the area were closed, and people were advised to stay safe.

This incident is a grim reminder of the tragic toll that gun violence takes, especially in a state like Maine, which recorded just 29 homicides for the entire year in 2022.

Lewiston, once a predominantly white mill city, has experienced a significant influx of African immigrants, particularly from Somalia. The Somali population has diversified the city, making it one of the most culturally diverse in northern New England.

Governor Janet Mills expressed her condolences and urged residents to shelter in place. President Joe Biden offered federal support in the wake of the attack.

Maine Senator Angus King expressed his sadness for Lewiston and its residents, emphasizing his concern for their well-being and closely monitoring the situation.