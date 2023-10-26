US: Multiple people killed in mass shootings in Maine

Police in the US city of Lewiston in Maine on Wednesday launched a manhunt for a suspect who opened fire on a bar and a bowling alley.

Police refused to say how many people were killed and injured, although media reports suggest the number ranges from 16 to 22 dead, with dozens more injured.

What police have said Maine State Police said officers were searching for a 40-year-old man from Bowdoin and provided his name* and date of birth.

Police said that the suspect was “considered armed and dangerous” and warned members of the public against approaching him.

“We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case,” Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told a news conference.

Sauschuck said he was not prepared to give a death toll, calling it “a very fluid situation.”

Earlier a warning was issued of an active shooter, and police urged members of the public to remain in their homes and keep their doors locked.

Lewiston police warned members of the public to remain indoors and said the suspect was considered “armed and dangerous”Image: Steven Senne/AP Photo/picture alliance Shootings took place 4 miles apart Lewiston police said the incident took place at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away.

Police said they found a white SUV which they believe the suspect used to drive to the town of Lisbon, situated 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Lewiston.

Various media outlets reported that the suspect was a trained firearms instructor and was a member of the US army reserve.

US president Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and offered full federal support to the state, a White House official said.

Maine Congressman Jared Golden posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter that “like all Mainers, I’m horrified by the events in Lewison tonight. This is my hometown.”

Over 500 mass shootings in the US in 2023 — NGO Gun violence and mass shootings are a regular occurrence in the United States, and over the years there have been calls for tighter controls. However, opponents of proposed measures cite the Second Amendment, which is the right to bear arms.

The US has recorded more than 500 mass shooting incidents in 2023 according to data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) which is a non-governmental organization.

The GVA defines a mass shooting incident as anything with four or more victims who have been shot and includes people who have been killed or injured.

*Editor’s note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing the full names of alleged criminals.

