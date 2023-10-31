Vocational Centre Holds Maiden Sports, Talent Fiesta

The Lekki Adult Literacy and Vocational Centre, at the weekend, held its maiden sports/talent fiesta, with students grouped into five teams of one to five, vying for honours at the event. The students competed in dance, drama, and various sporting events, with Team 4 emerging overall winner, with Team 2 as first runner up. Each Team, headed by a facilitator, competed in sack race, lime and spoon, thread and needle, as well as facilitators race. They also featured in debate, drama, singing and dancing. According to the coordinator of the centre, Joe Mbulu, the event was part of the graduation activity of the its 2023 batch fixed for November 4 at the RCCG CTL Parish Hall, 1-5 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 by 4.00 p.m. “The adult literacy and vocational programme is an initiative intended for reconstructing foundations that were distorted by cultures, orientation, and poverty. We decided to introduce sports and other extracurricular activities for the learners to attain wholeness – physically, mentally, and psychologically. Ideally, we want to give them wholesome learning,” Mbulu said. Also speaking at the event, Director of Safety Training, Education and Skills, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mrs. George Esther, said the adult literacy campaign is part of the state’s government’s initiative. She commended the centre for a great job and corroborated that the programme is free, adding that the Lagos State government encourages the facilitators with a small stipend and provides free books and other educational materials as support.

