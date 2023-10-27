Wanted Notorious Criminal, 40 Others Surrender Weapons To Police In Kano

Two weeks after the Kano State Police Command declared him wanted, the ring leader of the notorious thugs in Kano, Abba Burakita, has submitted himself and his dangerous weapons to the command headquarters. The daredevil who turned himself over to the police along 40 of his gangsters, have been behind the deadly political thuggery in Kano. Burakita and his criminal elements voluntary lay down of arms came few weeks after more than 200 criminal groups equally surrendered their weapons and embrace the state government amnesty initiative to denounce their bad ways. CP Mohammad Usaini Gumel, had placed N500 million bounty on any person with reasonable information of whereabout of Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters and one of his close associates, Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu Quarters Kano, having declared them wanted. In a statement by police spokesperson in Kano, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa yesterday, Burakita and his 40 followers have surrendered and submitted their weapons to the police. He said the accused pledged to repent and turn a new leave thereby assisting the police to fight crimes. “The good news is that Burakita has finally surrendered himself to the Police Command. He was led by his family members and a renowned Police Special Constabulary Ado Runto requesting to be part of the amnesty program of the State Government as he is now ready to participate in the promotion of peace and sustainable development of the State. “In furtherance, he came along with a total of 40 followers from his camp thugs whom he had strong influence during the supremacy fight (Fadan Yan Daba) regime that lasted for over ten (10) years. The overall aim is to ensure the return of peace to Kano State; the indications of renewed hope for the State.” Meanwhile, the CP Gumel called on anyone with a complaint against Burakita to report at the Office of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) domiciled at the office of Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at Bompai Police Headquarters Kano to lodge complaint.

