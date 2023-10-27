Wanted notorious gang leader, 40 other followers surrender to police in Kano (photos)

Notorious gang leader, Abba Burakita, who was declared wanted has handed himself over to the Kano State Police Command alongside 40 of his followers.

It may be recalled that the State Commissioner of Police had earlier declared Abba and two others wanted and promised a reward of N100,000 for anyone who could provide valuable information leading to their arrest.

The Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, while confirming the new development revealed this in a statement on Thursday, October 26, stating that the suspect willingly surrendered himself to the police and announced repentance from his thuggery activities.

“As more identified thugs are denouncing and saying no more thuggery life, Abba Burakita of Dorayi with his 40 followers has surrendered, submitted their weapons to the Police, repented, and pledged to change for good; CP Gumel appreciates the gesture and the good people of the State for their prayers, support, encouragement, and cooperation,” the statement read.

“You recall that Abba Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu Quarters Kano are the two identified thugs leaders (Yan Daba) the Police Command placed a bounty of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000:00) on each person’s head for being hesitant from answering Police invitation.

“The hangout event held at Sani Abacha In-door Stadium, Kofar Mata on 17th October 2023 has changed his mindset, perceptions, and ultimately beliefs in the Police.

“The good news is that Burakita has finally surrendered himself to the Police Command. He was led by his family members and a renowned Police Special Constabulary Ado Runto requesting to be part of the amnesty program of the State Government as he is now ready to participate in the promotion of peace and sustainable development of the State.

“In furtherance, he came along with a total of forty (40) followers from his camp thugs whom he had strong influence during the supremacy fight (Fadan Yan Daba) regime that lasted for over ten (10) years.

“The overall aim is to ensure the return of peace to Kano State; the indications of renewed hope for the State”, he said.

Meanwhile, the suspect alongside the forty (40) submissive repentant gang members is currently under the custody of Kano State Police Command undergoing security profiling

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, PSC called on anyone with a complaint against Burakita to report to the Office of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) domiciled at the office of Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at Bompai Police Headquarters Kano or lodge the complaint through the following contact numbers; 0806 572 7389 or 07033093437.

However, the Commissioner of Police appreciated the friendly gesture by the good people of the State for their understanding, continuous support, encouragement, and cooperation.

He further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of which person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.