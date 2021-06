Every once in a while, a movie comes along that reminds you that Westerns are really damn cool. This time, that movie sure looks like Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to […]

The post Watch: Teaser For Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” Out appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.