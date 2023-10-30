We are committed to ending prevalence of out-of-school children – FG declares

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to end the prevalence of out-of-school children in the country.

Mamman disclosed this in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

In a released statement by the Governor’s Press Unit of Akwa Ibom state, the minister, during his visit to the state, lauded Governor Umo Éno for basic education infrastructural development in the state.

The statement read that Mamman was impressed by the imprints of the state government, describing it as creating an attractive environment and enticement to boost school enrollment.

It added that the minister said this was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of reversing the decline in school enrollments, just as he harped on the need for collaboration among the local, state and the Federal Government in a drive to get it right.

The statement read, “Indeed, there is hope for us as a country with the effort of all the governors and every body and the Federal Government working together collaboratively.

“For us at the federal level, particularly President Bola Tinubu, that is our area of focus. We want the out-of-school children to be a matter of history, and this is the way to do it.”

It stated that the governor explained that his administration’s determination to pay attention to education at the primary level was informed by the need to spur up the willingness for education among school children.

It reiterated the need for collaboration between the state and Federal Government in revamping the primary education, healthcare, amongst others, to the advantage of the states and country in general.

The statement read, “We call upon the Federal Government to support what we are doing. It is about children and the future of our children. Again, I want to underscore something here that the Federal and state government can collaborate.”

The governor had explained that his target was to replicate the model school across the 31 local government council areas, adding that it would be complemented with teachers’ training to ensure a complete facelift for primary education in the state.

The governor said, “I am passionate about the rural development but you also know that education is the foundation. Lack of education carries with it a lot of danger. So, our ambition is to see what we can do, not just the building. We will furnish it, train the teachers, ensure that we do a total facelift in our primary education.”