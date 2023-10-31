We Can’t Afford To Miss Another Olympics Ticket, NFF Tells Falcons

By Gowon Akpodonor 31 October 2023 | 4:22 am As the Super Falcons tackle their Ethiopian counterparts today in Abuja in the qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, says Nigeria cannot afford to miss the party a fourth time. Super Falcons As the Super Falcons tackle their Ethiopian counterparts today in Abuja in the qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, says Nigeria cannot afford to miss the party a fourth time. The Super Falcons have missed three consecutive Olympic Games since their last appearance at Beijing 2008. They lost out in the race to London 2012 under coach Uche Eucharia, while Christopher Danjuma failed to qualify the team to the last two editions, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Another opportunity beckons today at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, where the Falcons will battle with Ethiopia in a second round, second leg game of the qualifiers. The two teams played a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week. Speaking with The Guardian, Sanusi stated that the NFF has given the Super Falcons the motivation they need to cage the visiting East Africans. “It is a big task for the team, the NFF and all Nigerians,” Sanusi said. “We have motivated the players, and I am very sure the Super Falcons is ready to do Nigeria proud because we can’t afford to miss featuring at the Olympics Games for the fourth time.” Speaking further, Sanusi said: “The players and members of the technical crew know that every team is a treat. Some years back, one can easily predict that the Falcons would overpower all African teams and get the ticket. It was the same way some countries like Germany and China were beating Nigeria with high margin some years ago. That is not possible now. “All stakeholders have a role to play. They should come out and give the Super Falcons to support they need to beat Ethiopia on Tuesday. I know the Falcons have the capacity to do it. We love them and we are happy with their outing and general conduct at the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As I said, now is the time to destroy this vexed issue of Olympics jinx. We have to take our place in Paris,” he stated. Both the Super Falcons and visiting ‘Lucy’ of Ethiopia had their official training sessions on the turf of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja yesterday. The Guardian recalls that last week, at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, team captain, Rasheedat Ajibade’s screaming half volley gave Nigeria the equaliser six minutes into the second half after the home team scored from a corner kick in the sixth minute. The winner today will take on the winner of the Cameroun/Uganda fixture in the third round of the series. Uganda defeated the Indomitable Lionesses 2-0 in Kampala last Thursday. 