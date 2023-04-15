We can’t ban ‘Gangs of Lagos’ movie, we have no power over online content – NFVCB

The National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, has explained why it cannot ban Gangs of Lagos, despite calls from different quarters to do so because of the negative depiction of the Eyo masquerade in the movie.

Lagos indigenes, on the platform of Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) recently petitioned the Censors Board over alleged defamation of their culture.

The State Government, on its part, described the movie as a cultural misrepresentation as well as portraying the culture of the state in a derogatory manner.

According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the Ministry, being the regulatory body and custodian of the culture of Lagos State, viewed the film as a mockery of the heritage of Lagos.

But the Director and CEO of the regulatory body, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, said the board can’t take any action against the movie for now.

According to him, the NFVCB has no legal backing to regulate what is being exhibited on the online platform.

He regretted that regulating online platform poses a lot of difficulties since it’s not part of the mandate of the Board.

“Have you seen the movie in any cinema house or being exhibited in any open space? Our job does not cover regulating online platforms.

“I don’t know why people are referring to the Censors Board to take action. We have a bill before the National Assembly seeking to empower the Board to regulate online platforms and any other platforms where movies are exhibited.

“Online platform is difficult to regulate and it’s not part of our mandate,” Thomas explained.

Co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and Jade Osiberu, Gangs of Lagos was released on Amazon Prime Video, an online platform on April 7.

It featured the likes of Tobi Bakare, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bimbo Ademoye.

Other stars of the hit movie are Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo Adebayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, Funke Williams, among others.