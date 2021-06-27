We’ll sue bloggers peddling rumors about death of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga – Family

Following the death of Michael Usifo Ataga, the chief executive officer of Super TV, the family has threatened to sue bloggers whom they allege to be “peddling falsehoods” about his murder case.

This development comes after one Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level mass communication student of the University of Lagos, with whom Ataga lodged in the hotel was arrested for inflicting him with stab wounds that caused his death.

While being paraded, the 21-year-old suspect alleged that Mr. Ataga forcefully had sex with her before a second attempt which resulted in violence.

However, different theories about Mr Ataga’s death have begun going viral on social media, and this has prompted the family to take legal action.

The Cable reports that Rickey Tarfa & Co, solicitor to the family, has charged those behind what it termed “malicious publications” to refrain from falsehoods that infringed on the integrity of the deceased, his wife, and children or face a lawsuit.

They alleged that some of such claims have been planted by culpable parties as “a smokescreen to cover their tracks.”

In a statement signed by Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN) on behalf of the law firm the family further urged the general public to allow the police to conduct their investigations without any distraction or interference.

“We know Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu has been arrested. Yes, we know that investigation is continuing. Our client is however convinced that there is much more to this than is already apparent from the police investigation,” the statement reads.

“It has become apparent even to the most undiscerning reader that, from the variety and inherent malice in most of the said publications that they are planted to embarrass and malign Usifo Ataga, Brenda Ataga, and the family,” the publication quoted the statement as saying.