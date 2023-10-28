Why my secret marriage crashed – Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha popularly known as Jim Iyke has opened up on the role that delayed grief played in his crashed marriage.

Jim attributed the breakdown of his marriage to his deferred grief, mainly linked to the loss of his late mother.

He confessed that his inability to properly mourn his mother’s passing was a cause, adding that postponing the grieving process had taken a toll on his marriage by the time he confronted his sorrow.

“I was dealing with two parallels that I could not contain. I just lost my mom, and I was in a place where I didn’t know how to navigate the motions the woman was giving me.

“I just needed somebody. She didn’t need me that way. She needed to love me, and I would love her back, and I couldn’t reciprocate. I turned all my attention on our child, and she didn’t know how to deal with it.”

He also mentioned that he was in the process of building a house for his beloved mother before her demise.

Iyke further disclosed that being the only male child, he had to step into the role of the strong male figure in his family. This left little room for him to express his emotions. While the rest of his family openly mourned, he took on the role of a pillar of strength.

“I didn’t grieve properly. I was the second head of the family; my father had fallen apart emotionally, and I had only sisters.”

Jim’s mother passed away on April 1, 2014.

Before her passing, he visited late preacher and televangelist, Temitope Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, for the healing of his mother..

Jim claimed to have visited six different clergymen seeking healing for his mother’s health. He didn’t mince words about how they exploited him and stole his money while promising him that she would live.

