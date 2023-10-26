Why we went for foreign-made SUVs, Land Cruisers, Prados – Senate member, Sunday Karimi defend lawmakers

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, has explained why members of the National Assembly choose foreign-made Sport Utility Vehicle, SUVs, Land Cruisers and Prados as their official vehicles’ choice.

According to Karimi, he said it is because of their quality and durability.

This is coming as controversy continues to trail the planned purchase of luxury vehicles by federal lawmakers with many Nigerians criticising the idea.

Karimi, a Senator from Kogi West Senatorial District, in the 10th National Assembly, explained this on Wednesday, October 25.

Speaking on why the lawmakers do not want a locally made vehicle, he said, “Today, we decided for Toyota [Land Cruiser] because Toyota has a name and a longstanding name for quality and durability. As our local manufacturing companies develop, we are going to patronise them.”

Karimi said federal lawmakers need the vehicles for oversights, to travel all over their constituencies.

He added that purchasing utility vehicles isn’t illegal as Nigerian roads are very bad.

“If you look at Nigerian roads all over the Federation, we have a serious problem because nothing much has been done in the last years. Most of our roads are terribly bad,” he said.

On the choice of foreign-made brand of vehicles, the lawmaker said, “In future, as Nigerian manufacturing sector develops, we will [patronise them].”