Wike, Fubara meet in Aso Rock as President Tinubu presides over police council meeting

Embattled Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged godfather, the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike have met in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The duo made their way to the Villa for the National Police Council meeting that was presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

It is not yet known if the meeting which has several governors in attendance will find a way of mending the estranged relationship between the governor, and his predecessor.

Other state governors sighted and headed to attend the closed-door event are Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Bassey Ottu of Cross River state.

Wike was said to have proceeded to shake hands and briefly exchange pleasantries with Governor Fubara after he had disengaged from the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu .

This is the first time the Rivers State Governor and his estranged godfather, Wike are meeting since the beginning of the rift between them.

Recall that the crisis between Fubara and Wike led to moves by 24 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara, resulting in turbulence in the state on Monday, October 30, as the governor’s loyalists stormed the assembly complex in protest against the plot.