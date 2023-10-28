WIMBIZ Set To Inspire, Empower Women At 22nd Annual Conference

To motivate and inspire women to envision a brighter future by unlocking their full potential, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is set to hold its 22nd Annual Conference scheduled for November 2 and 3, 2023, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. Themed, ‘Mission I’mpossible: Thrive!’, the conference will equip participants with the tools necessary to thrive in uncertain times. It will feature speakers, including the Conference Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Strictly Speaking, Bimbo Oloyede; CEO of ASSECO Software Nigeria Ltd, Simon Melchior; Founder/CEO, U-Connect Human Resources Ltd, Omon Dike and Ambassador of Finland to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Leena Pylvanainen. Others are TV Host, Dr. Rufai Oseni; CEO, AT3 Resources, Tosin Adefeko; Consul General and Head of Mission, Royal Danish Consulate General, Lagos, Jette Bjerrum; Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Folusho Gbadamosi; Tech and Finance Creator, Fisayo Fosudo; Digital Strategist and Founder MissTechy, Tobi Ayeni; brand influencer, Tomike Adeoye and many others. According to the Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, this year’s theme is timely and relevant given the economic and social challenges women in Nigeria face and the impact on their various careers and businesses. She elaborated that a significant number of the remarkable accomplishments achieved by women were as a result of attending the WIMBIZ yearly conference. Chair of the Conference Planning Group, Mrs. Molade Adeniyi, noted that WIMBIZ has always been intentional about the central focus at its yearly conference, noting that it is pertinent to address challenges women face while encouraging them to live above the seeming impossibilities. The conference will feature several sessions, including five Plenaries, two Deep Dives, WIMBIZ Conversations and a Debate. These sessions will explore a wide range of topics, including parenting, health, technology and governance.

Related