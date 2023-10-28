‘With or without police report treat gunshot, accident victims’ IGP Kayode tells medical practitioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, today Saturday, October 28, urged all Nigerian medical professionals to treat gunshot and accident victims promptly whether or not a police report has been filed.

This is coming weeks after the death of a young lady, Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of one-chance operators in Abuja, who died after medical personnel at Maitama General Hospital refused to attend to her for lack of a police report.

This directives are in line with the enforcement of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017, which states that all healthcare providers prioritize the immediate care and stabilization of such patients, recognizing the critical importance of timely medical attention in saving lives.

In an effort to close the gap between law enforcement and healthcare providers, the IGP emphasised on the moral obligation and responsibility of medical professionals to uphold the sanctity of life and provide life-saving care to those in need.

While underscoring the critical significance of preserving lives and advancing a safer and healthier society, he urged all medical facilities and practitioners to follow the guidelines and provide complete assistance to law enforcement when required.

However, IGP Kayode for the purpose of fully enforcing the Act’s provisions, the Nigeria Police will work in conjunction with all pertinent Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, especially the Federal Ministry of Health.