Woes For Households As Price Of Cooking Gas, Kerosene Rise By 1.81%, 2.09% Respectively

. Adamawa, Cross river, Abuja record highest price per litre of HHK There is no respite yet for Nigerian households as the prices of cooking gas and kerosene rise 1.81 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively in September. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) and National Household Kerosene Price Watch for September 2023, disclosed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of cooking gas increased by 1.81 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N4,115.32 recorded in August 2023 to N4,189.96 in September 2023, while the price per litre of kerosene paid by consumers in same period was N1,299.03, indicating an increase of 2.09 per cent compared to N1,272.40 recorded in August 2023. The NBS report however, said on a year-on-year basis, the price of cooking gas declined by 6.36 percent from N4, 474.48 in September 2022. On state profile analysis, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas with N4, 866.60, followed by Benue with N4, 789.26, and Adamawa with N4, 785.71. On the other hand, Ondo State recorded the lowest price with N3, 364.62, followed by Ekiti and Edo with N3, 450.06 and N3, 626.17 respectively. Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg gas cylinder increased by 0.58 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N9, 194.41 in August 2023 to N9, 247.40 in September 2023. On a year-on-year basis, this fell by 6.65 per cent from N9, 906.44 in September 2022. On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of LNG with N10, 203.13, followed by Ogun with N9, 967.11 and Nasarawa with N9, 950.15. Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Adamawa with N7, 604.29, followed by Borno and Gombe with N8, 113.69 and N8, 188.75 respectively. For household Kerosene, the NBS reports that on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 37.13 percent from N947.30 in September 2022. On state profile analysis, the highest average price per litre in September 2023 was recorded in Adamawa with N1, 746.05, followed by Cross-River with N1, 541.67 and Abuja with N1,492.50. On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa with N1, 104.78, followed by Enugu with N1, 134.52 and Kano with N1, 142.27. In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene with N1, 390.67, followed by the South-East with N1,368.49, while the North-West recorded the lowest with N1,190.81. The average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene paid by consumers in September 2023 was N4, 379.31, showing an increase of 0.64 per cent from N4, 351.53 in August 2023. On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 35.32 per cent from N3, 236.27 in September 2022. On state profile analysis, Lagos recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N5, 350.00, followed by Katsina with N5, 000.00 and Borno with N4, 997.47. On the other hand, Delta recorded the lowest price with N2, 956.18, followed by Rivers and Oyo with N3, 296.02 and N3, 712.50 respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per gallon of Household Kerosene with N4,712.01, followed by the South-East with N4,646.63, while the South-South recorded the lowest with N3,769.59.

