Women Empowerment Fuels Economic Growth, Says Foundation

By Waliat Musa 27 October 2023 | 7:03 pm A not-for-profit organisation, Nerdzfactory Foundation, has stated that women's empowerment is a catalyst for any nation's economic growth. The Managing Director of Nerdzfactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, said this during the Women Digital Entrepreneurship Programme held in Lagos. Olowojoba said the initiative, carried out in partnership, has empowered 500 women between the ages of 20 to 45 with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in the digital business landscape. Olowojoba emphasised that the initiative comes as a crucial response to the challenging circumstances faced by women, who make up more than 60 per cent of Nigeria's disadvantaged population. "Building on the resounding success of its predecessor, the Women Digital Entrepreneurship Program exposed both existing and aspiring female entrepreneurs to an array of opportunities within the digital realm, "The programme modules covered fundamental topics, including initiating online businesses, identifying digital business prospects, customer acquisition strategies, social media marketing, raising capital, and effective bookkeeping." he said

