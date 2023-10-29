Sunday, October 29, 2023
Wonders Beyond Belief… 10 Strange, Enchanting Places To Visit

By TSJ.org
By Chinelo Eze 29 October 2023   |   10:30 am Are you ready to explore some strange and fascinating places around the world? Come let’s go on a thrilling adventure uncovering the world’s most intriguing and peculiar destination. Here are 10 strange and captivating places to visit around the world. Elephant Rock, Iceland: Starting with the star of the show, Elephant Rock is a stunning… Are you ready to explore some strange and fascinating places around the world? Come let’s go on a thrilling adventure uncovering the world’s most intriguing and peculiar destination. Here are 10 strange and captivating places to visit around the world. Elephant Rock, Iceland: Starting with the star of the show, Elephant Rock is a stunning natural rock formation on the island of Heimaey. It remarkably resembles an elephant dipping its trunk into the ocean, making it a geological wonder and a must-see for any traveller to Iceland. Mount Roraima, Venezuela: This flat-topped mountain inspired Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s ‘The Lost World’. It’s a surreal, ancient geological formation that creates an otherworldly landscape. Socotra, Yemen: Often called the ‘Alien Island’, Socotra is home to bizarre, endemic plant species and landscapes that look like they belong on another planet. Cappadocia, Turkey: Known for its unique fairy chimney rock formations, this region is a hot air balloon enthusiast’s dream and a place that appears right out of a fairy tale. elephant-rock-geological-wonder roraima-north-large Socotra-Yemen Colorful hot air balloons before launch in Goreme national park, Cappadocia, Turkey The_Blue_Hole_Dive_Site Petra-Jordan-Ad-Deir-Monastery View-of-Antelope-Canyon Glowworm-Caves-New-Zealand Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia: The world’s largest salt flat transforms into a giant mirror during the rainy season, creating a surreal, endless expanse of reflections. Antelope Canyon, USA: This slot canyon in Arizona is famous for its naturally occurring light beams that penetrate the openings in the rocks, creating an ethereal, almost mystical atmosphere. Mount Erebus, Antarctica: The southernmost active volcano on Earth, Mount Erebus boasts a continuously active lava lake and the unique phenomenon of ‘ice fumaroles’. The Stone Forest, China: This labyrinth of towering limestone formations in Yunnan Province looks like a forest made of stone. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a geological wonder. Great Blue Hole, Belize: A giant marine sinkhole off the coast of Belize, it’s a diver’s paradise and a magnet for those seeking to explore its mysterious depths. Santorini, Greece: This idyllic island in the Aegean Sea is known for its dazzling white-washed buildings, but it’s also home to the Minoan ruins of Akrotiri, often referred to as the ‘Pompeii of the Aegean’.

