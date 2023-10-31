Workers in Gombe assembly join PASAN’s nationwide strike, shut down state’s parliamentary building

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, in Gombe State has shut down the state’s House of Assembly in compliance with the ongoing nationwide strike by the association.

The national body of the association had earlier announced its plan to embark on a full scale strike to press home its demand for autonomy and improved welfarism.

Members of the association have harped on the key importance of autonomy, insisting that it is their right and not a privilege.

The Gombe state chairman of PASAN, Mohammed Dukku, said that they resulted to embarking on a protest due to the unwillingness of the authorities to heed their demand.

Dukku said, “The measure is the only option considering the fact that the Federal Government failed to obey section 121 (3a) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which pave the way for the legislative autonomy.”

The assembly would remain closed indefinitely and all staff would remain at home until further notice, he added.

Aminu Aliyu, who is the state’s secretary of PASAN, explained that the closure of the state assembly was in line with the directives by the national body in response to the failure of the Federal Government to implement the financial autonomy granted to the houses of assembly.

Aliyu stressed that “This autonomy was granted by former President Muhammadu Buhari nationwide. Despite several meetings, it has not been implemented.”

A staff of the House of Assembly, has also said that they would not return to work until their demand is granted.