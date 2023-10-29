Your Weekly Catchup With Guardian Life

By Chinelo Eze 29 October 2023 | 6:00 am Welcome to this week’s edition of Guardian Life’s Weekly Catchup, where we bring you a quick summary of the most exciting and intriguing stories that made waves in the entertainment, music, and celebrity world. ‘Merry Men 3’ Claims The Throne In Nigerian Box Office In the realm of Nollywood, ‘Merry Men 3’ reigns supreme! AY… Welcome to this week’s edition of Guardian Life’s Weekly Catchup, where we bring you a quick summary of the most exciting and intriguing stories that made waves in the entertainment, music, and celebrity world. ‘Merry Men 3’ Claims The Throne In Nigerian Box Office In the realm of Nollywood, ‘Merry Men 3’ reigns supreme! AY Makun’s latest comedy blockbuster has dominated the Nigerian box office, securing its place as the most-watched Nollywood movie of the week. With an impressive N33.4 million in earnings since its grand debut, this cinematic gem has surpassed its predecessors and is set to continue its triumphant run. Get ready to join the merry men as they face a high-stakes mission and a formidable foe. Rema Announces New EP, ‘Ravage’ Afrobeats’ rave of the moment, Rema, has a treat in store for his fans! He’s teased two tantalising new songs, ‘DND’ and ‘Smooth Criminal’, from his upcoming EP ‘Ravage’. After a triumphant outing at the 2023 Trace Awards, where he bagged two major awards, Rema is ready to deliver another dose of his signature sounds and infectious beats. Brace yourself for ‘Ravage’, and get ready to groove to his latest musical creations. ‘Ravage’ the EP will be following the release of ‘Rave and Roses’, his debut album, which was released on March 25, 2022, which featured hit songs ‘Calm Down’, and ‘Charm.’ Real Housewives of Lagos Drama: Faith Morey vs. Iyabo Ojo The drama on and off the screen is heating up on the ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’. Faith Morey and Iyabo Ojo, stars of the reality TV show, have taken their feud from the screen to social media. The tension between these two co-stars has reached new heights as they engage in a public spat. Accusations of bullying, intimidation and spreading lies have thrown this reality show into the spotlight. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds on and off the cameras. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Waxwork Woes Even international celebrities aren’t immune to waxwork mishaps. The museum has swiftly responded, promising to update the wax figure, making it more in line with fans' expectations and even modifying the lighting. It seems even The Rock wants his wax likeness to truly rock. Nissi Ogulu represents something more than just a musician. The 26-year-old singer, visual artist and engineer is a hybrid of guts and talent. Born to the musical family of the Ogulus, the young chanteuse has soared in her own unique halo, shining brightly for the risks she takes. Rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has released his long-awaited mixtape, Eziokwu, and the music video for the lead single, Blood on the Dancefloor, directed by Joshua Valle and Blank Square Productions. Music Kingsley Okwudiri Emeghebo, widely known as Kingsley King, is causing ripples in the global music scene with his latest EP, "Afro Vibes." Since its release on July 28, 2023, this Afrobeat sensation has seen tremendous success, with music lovers worldwide resonating with his unique sound. Afrobeat star and son of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, popularly known as Abami Eda (weird one), Seun Kuti, has said that he does not have complete closure for his mother's passing like he does for his father. A much-anticipated "new" Beatles record, created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on November 2, former band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr revealed Thursday. Ace promoter, Saheed Bolaji Ajani widely known as Bolaji Basia has alluded to the distinction between talent and promoter in the Nigerian entertainment industry. According to him, one of the myriad of challenges he faced as a promoter was accrued financial burden due to investing substantial amounts of money upfront to push music and movies… Up and coming music artiste, Onugha Victor Chike, who is popularly known as SunshineGzuz, has said his music was to a great extent shaped by the sufferings Nigerians faced in their day to day bid to survive and make something out of their life. Film Producer of the award-winning movie series, Shanty Town, Chichi Nworah, has returned with anew flick, which aimed to disrupt the leadership of a dreaded gang in the slum and produce a slum king. The Wale Adenuga Production Television (wapTV) has been awarded the "Outstanding Digital Terrestrial TV Brand of the Decade" at the 20th anniversary edition of the Marketing Edge Awards – a glamorous media/advertising industry event… "Leave the World Behind," an acclaimed novel about ordinary people struggling to cope as a slow and mysterious disaster shuts down the world, felt topical when it was published during the unfurling pandemic of 2020. The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has selected the crime thriller Orah as its opening night movie. Documentarians, directors, producers, and digital creators are invited to showcase their documentary projects at the Global Pitch, an online event organized by Sunny Side of the Doc. This event, scheduled for February 6-7, 2024, focuses on documentary projects that explore the theme "Docs for the Future: Mapping a Sustainable World." This event, scheduled for February 6-7, 2024, focuses on documentary projects that explore the theme “Docs for the Future: Mapping a Sustainable World.” To be considered, projects should…

