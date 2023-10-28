Zamfara Lawmaker Jaji Says Tinubu’s Supreme Court Victory Is For Nigerians

By Adamu Abuh, Abuja 28 October 2023 | 3:52 am Member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory at the supreme court is in the best interest of Nigerians. Member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory at the supreme court is in the best interest of Nigerians. Jaji who aspired for the seat of the Speaker of the House of Representatives congratulated President Tinubu on his affirmation by the Supreme Court as the winner of the Febuary 2023 presidential election. In a statement, Jaji hailed the Supreme Court for defending the votes and mandate the good people of Nigeria overwhelmingly gave President Bola Tinubu to lead them for four years. ‘This victory is for all Nigerians and will definitely ginger President Tinubu to focus on his campaign promises to Nigerians and ensure peace and security of Nigerians ‘I call on all stakeholders and all the aggrieved persons to join hands with the President and support the government in achieving the ongoing developmental initiatives that will improve the fortunes of this country. Jaji who is the chairman House Committee on Ecological Funds while commending the judges of the Supreme Court for the land mark judgment, noted that the ruling will go a long way in restoring the confidence and hope of Nigerian people on the sanctity of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man. 2 mins ago The African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, on Thursday, hinted of voting $1b to further deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 states of Nigeria. 3 mins ago A businessman, Mr. Eze Kenneth Nwachukwu, has petitioned the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) over the refusal of a Chinese company located in Edo State, YANUO Industry (Nig) Co. Ltd, dealers in Swiss Polo bags, to fully supply goods he paid for since November 14, 2022. 7 mins ago Member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory at the supreme court is in the best interest of Nigerians. 12 mins ago The Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has called for more military presence in the state. He made the call last Thursday evening when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja. 50 mins ago Two weeks to the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the elections in the three states will be free, fair and credible. 1 hour ago The members of Bend in e Leadership Forum (BLF) yesterday rose from an emergency meeting in Abuja distancing the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu from the opposition Labour Party (LP). 1 hour ago Residents of Pupule community in Yorro Local Council of Taraba State have decried the rate of kidnapping in the community following the abduction of six persons yesterday. 1 hour ago Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and former Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, have challenged Nigerians to improve their reading culture, describing the current attitude of many citizens to reading as not encouraging. 1 hour ago National President, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HostCom), Dr. Benjamin Tamaranebi, yesterday, in Abuja, said funding for HostComply, an application being set up by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission… 2 hours ago The Comfort Community Development Association (CDA) in Likosi Dejuwogbo Phase 1, under the Sagamu Local Council of Ogun State has cried out to the state government over the absence of power supply to the area in the last four years.

