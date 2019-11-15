Former Information Minister, Akinyele Dies at 81

A former Minister for Information and later Chairman Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC), Chief Alex Akinyele, is died. He was aged 81 years.

Chief Akinyele was said to have passed on between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

One of his sons, Akinfolarin, announced his death in a statement, Friday morning.

Details of Akinyele’s cause of death were not immediately disclosed, but it was believed to have occurred in his home Ondo State.

Akinyele was born in Ondo State on April 24, 1938 and attended his primary and secondary education in the state.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

