Following a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) which warned that africa May be the next epicenter fr Covid-19, the United Nations (UN) has warned that if the continent does not implement measures to prevent the spread of the virus then total infections could spiral out of control and reach 1.2 billion.

But if intense social distancing measures are implemented, the number of total infections could drop to 122 million by the end of the pandemic.

The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Africa was reported in Egypt on February 14 and since then there have been more than 18,000 confirmed cases.

Algeria has the most COVID-19 related deaths in Africa with 348, with Egypt, Morocco and South Africa the next hardest hit countries.

The UN projections are based on a host of pre-exiting research, including statistics and modelling from Imperial College, London.

A separate study from a team of international researchers has found that more than 16million Africans will likely be infected by the end of June.

Their own mathematical model predicts more than 20,000 people on the continent will lose their lives to COVID-19 during the next 10 weeks alone.

However, the scientists warn these figures are highly uncertain.

They say that the true figure for total infection numbers in Africa by the end of June 2020 could well be as low as 2.7million or as high as 98.4million, depending on how the continent responds to the outbreak.

This would lead to a death toll of around 3,500 and 126,000 people, respectively, by June 30 2020.

Today, World Health Organization officials also stated Africa could become the next epicentre of the global pandemic unless the spread of the virus is contained.

Combating the disease will be complicated by the fact that 36% of Africans have no access to household washing facilities, and the continent counts just 1.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. France, in comparison, has 5.98 beds per 1,000 people.

United Nations experts warn the rate of increase is similar to European countries that have been ravaged by COVID-19 and the World Health Organisation has today stated Africa could become the next epicentre of the pandemic.

Both pieces of research were published to address a dearth of literature examining how Africa will deal with the novel coronavirus.

The UN report says poverty, crowded urban conditions and widespread health problems make Africa ‘particularly susceptible’ to the virus. ‘Of all the continents Africa has the highest prevalence of certain underlying conditions, like tuberculosis and HIV/Aids,’ it reads.

