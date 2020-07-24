Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Crowned Footballer Of The Year by FWA

Jordan Henderson captain Liverpool captain, has been crowned the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

Henderson said: “I’d like to say how appreciative I am of the support of those who voted for me and the Football Writers’ Association in general. “You only have to look at the past winners of it – a number of whom I’ve been blessed to play with here at Liverpool, like Stevie [Gerrard], Luis [Suarez] and Mo [Salah] – to know how prestigious it is.

The 30-year-old Liverpool midfielder saw off competition from his team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane as well as Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in the top five list to win the honour.

Ten other players who received votes from the FWA members are Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Sterling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Aguero, Adama Traore, Danny Ings, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, and Jonny Evans.

“I owe a lot to so many different people – but none more so than my current team-mates, who have just been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.

“We’ve only achieved what we’ve achieved because every single member of our squad has been brilliant.”

The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare, ending a 30-year wait for their 19th top-flight championship. Playing arguably the best football of his career, England midfielder Henderson was influential in leading the side in a dominant campaign. The FWA revealed Henderson, who has been out with a knee injury since early July, secured more than a quarter of the votes.

