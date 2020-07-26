Breaking: Juventus win ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus claimed a ninth Serie A title in a row on Sunday following a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring deep into first-half stoppage time in Turin and then had a hand in Federico Bernardeschi netting the second after 66 minutes.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo missed a late penalty but Maurizio Sarri’s side moved seven points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan to seal a 36th ‘Scudetto’ with two games to spare.

