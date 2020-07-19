FG’s educational chickens come home to roost

Barometer

THE federal government on July 8 navigated a reversal of its stance on the reopening of unity schools for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), which had been scheduled to commence on August 3. This decision, naturally, has polarised stakeholders in the educational sector.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, wondered if the press had not misquoted the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, to publish news that schools would reopen soon.

He, of course, maintained stoic silence on the extensive guidelines released earlier compelling schools to offer an arm and a leg before they could be reopened for exiting students to write their final examinations.

He said: “Schools under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education will not be opened on August 4 or anytime soon.

Our schools will only open when we believe it’s safe for our children and that is when the situation is right, not when the incidence of the infection is going up in the nation. I just want to make it clear.

We will not open schools soon for examination or for any reason unless it is safe for our children, even WAEC. WAEC will not determine for us what we do. Schools will remain closed.”

The House of Representatives did not think the minister’s stance was as clear as he wanted it to be. Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Julius Ihonvbere, a professor, noted that the minister did not inform the public if the decision was the outcome of a meeting with all the state governments that are in charge of all but the unity schools owned by the Federal Government.

Said the eminent professor: “This sudden policy reversal is not good for the country. It is bound to create further confusion in the education sector, create disappointment and suspicion among parents, frustrate the students, and show to our development partners and Nigerians that the distortions and disarticulations in the sector are only getting worse.

We are convinced that if our policy of no boarding house, the reconceptualising scope of exams, use of all classrooms and halls in the schools, quadrupling the number of invigilators, provision of face masks, sanitizers and hand-washing facilities are followed, the WASSCE can be conducted with ease and with no repercussions.”

Governors of south-western states, however, have declared their readiness to open schools and allow their students write the exams, while Oyo State has gone ahead and opened its schools for students.

Meanwhile, the Head of WAEC National Office in Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, has mentioned that Ghana shelved its plans to write the examinations in June because of Nigeria, while in Gambia, it took a presidential directive for the exams to be postponed. In a word, Nigeria is holding things down, despite having pulled out of the examinations this year.

The position of the Ministry of Education remains an unblushing admittance of reality while the House of representatives has simply chosen to ignore the elephant in the room by dismissing the valid albeit avoidable concerns Mr Adamu raised.

There is, however, no conviction that the federal government has done its best on the matter. More can and should be done to arrive at the best solution for all interested parties on the reopening of schools for writing WAEC, especially the parents of children who have paid for the now suspended examinations and the children whose lives are about to be heavily disrupted.

It is indicative of the federal government’s unpreparedness and lack of astute policies that while other countries involved with WAEC have been able to chart a clear course on the conduct of the examinations, Nigeria remains locked in a policy tug-of-war concerning whether to write the exams or not.

Both the Ministry of Education and the House of Representatives Committee on Education will remain at loggerheads on the reopening of schools and conduct of WAEC examinations because their policies remain defective, implausible and unfeasible given the appalling state of education in the country prior to the advent of COVID-19.

The sector was abysmally underfunded and needing every infrastructural attention. Public schools remained firmly trapped in the chokehold of stagnation while private schools, wisely expecting no funding from the government, remain pricy.

For the federal government, its educational chickens are coming home to roost. Decades of neglected researches and ignored complaints have caused this fiasco, and it remains to be seen if the government is taking notes or adopting its usual policy of playing by ear and hoping the problem will eventually either solve itself, wear itself out, or recede to the background to be replaced by other more embarrassing problems.

