How Saudi Man Married Student, Teacher And Principal From The Same School

A case has been reported from here in the Kingdom, where a man has married 4 women, including a student, teacher and principal who belong to the same school.

The Youngest Wife is still studying: The female student, who is currently studying at the secondary level, has the same husband as her own teacher, the teacher has the same husband as her supervisor and the supervisor and Principal also have a common husband.

She said that the principal did not take advantage of her leading position in her attitude towards the other two wives, her subordinates, or of the supervisor when she conducts inspection visits in the school in Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, all wives coexist in harmony.

The teacher-wife has stated that she feels that nothing has changed since she has gotten married to the same man as her student, the supervisor, and the principal of the school. This arrangement between the four women has become a topic of frequent discussion in the school and the surrounding areas.

Everyone in the School talks about the strange arrangement: The students and some local people frequently talk about the strange arrangement that exists among the four women. However, this arrangement has also caused many people to raise eyebrows at the women.

Source: Gulf News

