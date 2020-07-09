Hushpuppi Is Not A Criminal, He Is Into Real Estates – Lawyer Pissetzky

Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner, the legal representative of alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi’s has declared that his client is ‘absolutely not guilty’.

He went on to say that Hushpuppi runs legitimate businesses.

Pissetzky said this while speaking on the fraud allegations against his client during an interview with Forbes.

According to Pissetzky, his client is “an entrepreneur” who made his money legitimately through “real estate” and his work “promoting brands” as an “Instagram personality.”

Gal Pissetzky further told Forbes that Hushpuppi is “Absolutely not guilty of the charges they are accusing him of,” adding that, “Abbas was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud.”

“He’s an entrepreneur. He has real estate involvement, he’s an Instagram personality. He was promoting brands and that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”

According to court documents which circulated on social media, Hushpuppi, on Monday, retained Gal Pissetzky, a senior partner at Chicago law firm Pissetzky & Berliner, to help disentangle him from the multi-million dollar fraud charges levelled against him by the American authorities.

Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested by the Dubai Police last month on allegations of internet fraud and money laundering.

Following the battle over Hushpuppi’s custody between the Nigerian and U.S. government, he was handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) on July 2.

After arriving in the U.S. on July 3, he made an initial court appearance in Chicago.

Documents showed that Mr Pissetzky made the first appearance on behalf of Hushpuppi at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on July 6.

Called to bar in 2002, Mr Pissetzky has practised in Chicago since 2002 and he is widely recognised by major American media outlets as a legal consultant on serious criminal matters.

