A group known as Middle Belt Professional Forum has cautioned President Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura to stop from commenting on where the next Nigerian President will come from.

In a statement released from Makurdi Benue State, the President of the group, Prince Moses Dalyop, described Mr. Daura as ”a deceptive and treacherous, hypocrite who is looking for a way of imposing another Northern bigot on Nigeria as President from the back door.”

Part of the statement read: ”We know his old tricks and we are shocked that Mamman Daura should raise his voice about who will be the next President of Nigeria.

”As someone who is known to be behind Buhari’s failed presidency, Daura should first apologize to Nigerians for the superlative incompetence that his nephew has visited on Nigeria.

”Under him, Nigeria allegedly became the global capital of poverty, corruption has grown in leaps and bounds in insecurity, banditry, terrorism and ethnic-based cleansing even in his home state Katsina.

”As Nigerians, we are ashamed on his behalf that all the promises that Buhari gave to Nigerians, he failed woefully to deliver on any so far.”

According to the group, Nigerians will only support a President from Ndigbo extraction and such a position is sacrosanct and non- negotiable.

The group urged other ethnic and political groups to come together as support an Igbo President in 2023 as this is a matter of justice, fairness and equity.

”Mr. Daura should stop playing god. We wonder why he has not asked himself where his friends in the cabal who boasted like him a few months ago are currently.

”We do not pray that such a fate visits him but he must shut his mouth and go back to Daura and enjoy his loot.

”No one can usurp the sacred power of Nigerians to choose their President. Power belongs to God,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard News

The post Middle Belt group cautions Mamman Daura over 2023 comment appeared first on Vanguard News.

