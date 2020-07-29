Ozekhome Testifies Against Magu Before Salami Panel, Submits Six Exhibits

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), a prominent Nigerian lawyer, on Tuesday, appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel to testify against the embattled, EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

During the testimony, Ozekhome submitted six exhibits, including two video clips and some documents.

In the two-hour-long session, Ozekhome spoke about the alleged leadership failures of Magu and the investigative deficiencies of the anti-graft agency.

Mr Tosin Ojaomo, Magu’s lawyer said he was aware of the senior advocate’s visit to the panel.

Ojaomo said it was unfortunate that Ozekhome, who had publicly decried the leadership of the EFCC and Magu, could be invited by the panel, while his client had not been given the opportunity to defend himself.

Ojaomo said, “We are aware of the visit of Chief Ozekhome. His grouse is the freezing of his account in 2017, which was later unfrozen. Unfortunately, it only goes on to show that the panel is on a fishing expedition because the panel is also inviting people, who have a score to settle with Magu.

“This is not how panels are supposed to act. We all remember how the Justice Oputa panel conducted itself professionally many years ago. People, who were invited, were given petitions ahead of time so that they could defend themselves. Till date, Magu has not received any petition. Is this fair?”

Ozekhome confirmed his visit to the panel and also revealed that he tendered some recommendations.

He added that his major aim was not to settle scores with Magu but to address the deficiencies in the EFCC with a view to helping it to actualise its core mandate.

Ozekhome said he submitted six exhibits to the panel, including two videos as well as a letter he wrote to the then acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the urgent need for reforms and accountability as regards recovered loot.

Ozekhome stated, “I have not even said anything about the seizure of my funds by the EFCC and I am surprised that Ojaomo, a lawyer, can talk about something he didn’t witness. My N75m was seized by Magu and his goons despite the fact that it was my legal fees. I went to court and defeated them; so, I have nothing to prove.

“All I did at the panel was to tender some documents and some CDs, which contained videos. One of them is a video where I was given a standing ovation at an event where I advised Magu on how to fight corruption. It was about telling them not to do a one-sided anti-graft war, where you arrest activists and leave those in government.

“I also tendered a letter dated May 2017, which I wrote to the then acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. In the letter, I raised 12 questions as to where the recovered loot and property were and if the property had been sold, to who and for how much. Tell Ojaomo to relax and that I have not yet started.”

