Popular Businesswoman And Ex-Kwara Governor’s Daughter, Diekolola Osa Is Dead

Family members and Friends of businesswoman, Diekolola Osa Avielele, have been thrown into mourning following her demise on Thursday, July 16.

Diekolola Osa, who was the second daughter of Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, the former governor of Kwara State and ex-Communication Minister, and the late Chief Elizabeth Adebayo, died from childbirth complications about a week after she welcomed her son.

The Street Journal gathered that the baby is alive and healthy.

Until her death, Diekolola Osa was the MD/CEO of Cedarwood Group, an event and rental servicing company.

A close family source disclosed that Osa-Avielele died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, barely a week after the birth of her son.

The news of Diekolola Osa’s death was confirmed by her younger sister, Abimbola Dayo-Adewoye on her Instagram page.

Dayo-Adewuyi wrote, “Two days ago, our world came crashing down as an angel left the earth. My sister Deki passed on and left us in great distress. There are five of us girls and my brother, my second sister left our close-knit team of six leaving an unmendable crack.

“Thanks to everyone that has tried to reach us. We’re sorry for being unreachable cause as you can imagine we’re still trying to wrap our heads around what just happened.

“Please celebrate with me my beautiful sister Diekolola Olatanwa, Olaotan, Oluwatoyin Osa Avielele who just took her final bow from this world. I don’t know how I can bear this, but I know it is well”.

A lawyer by training, she bagged a BL from the University of Ilorin and an LLM from Howard University School of Law, Washington DC.

She worked as a corporate in-house attorney before setting up her business.

