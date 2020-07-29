UPDATED: FG announces dates for NECO, NABTEB, others

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday released the timetable for all National Examinations for pupils in exit classes, beginning from 17 August to 18 November, 2020.

The government said the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO) for SS3 pupils will commence on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020.

It also said the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examinations will start on September 21 and end on October 15, 2020.

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS) examination will commence on September 23 and end on October 17, 2020, the government added.

The government directed all examination bodies in the country, including the West African Examinations Council to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination would commence on August 17.

According to the timetable, registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is on-going, will end on the 10th of September, 2020 with no option of extension.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, announced the dates after series of meetings with Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country.

In attendance at Wednesday’s meeting were: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono; Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede; and Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma.

Others are the Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe; National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, (NBAIS), Dr. Raji and the Acting Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr. J.O. Oke.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), Ben Goong, the ministry said the the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Unity Colleges will hold on October 17, 2020.

The ministry also said the Basic Education Certificate Examinations, (BECE) for JSS 3 pupils also conducted by NECO, will start on the 24 of August and end on the 7 of September, 2020.

The statement said it is compulsory for parents and pupils who will sit to for the national common entrance examination to wear face masks on the exam date, while also carrying along with them,alcohol-based sanitisers.

