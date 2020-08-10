10-year-old chained for two years in Kebbi

By Khadijat Saidu, Birnin-Kebbi

A 10-year-old boy chained in a goat shelter for two years in Kebbi State has been freed and taken to hospital.

A state government delegation has visited him, guaranteeing his medical treatment, feeding and education.

The boy was said to be denied food while chained, and survived on goat feed and sometimes on his faeces.

Police have arrested his father and two stepmums suspected to be behind the boy’s ordeal.

The 10-year-old lost his mother about two years ago and has since been living with the three suspects.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) facilitated his release.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the state governor, Aliyu Bandado, said the government delegation comprised chairman of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government, Permanent Secretary, Ministry For Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aishatu Mai Kurata, Special Adviser, Women Affairs Hajia Zara’u Wali, and Senior Special Assistant, Aishatu Ibrahim Magawata.

Police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident, saying, “We are aware of the matter, and the boy’s parents are with us while investigation is ongoing”.

