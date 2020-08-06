Erica, Kidwaya lock lips after break-up

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Just after they decided to break up and remain friends, Erica and Kiddwaya’s ship seem to continue to sail as both love birds can’t let go.

Earlier, they had agreed to put an end to their love affair to stay focus on the big price.

During a conversation, Erica told Kidd that she enjoyed their “unplanned make out” but she isn’t ready to handle any drama or emotions happening between them.

Kidd replied by saying he doesn’t bring any drama but agreed to continue as friends.

During a chat with Nengi, Kidd disclosed that he didn’t come into the house for any relationship though Erica is a sweet girl.

However, just this morning while having breakfast, both love birds couldn’t hold back but shared a kiss.

