Make Assembly Complex safe for our sittings – Edo lawmakers

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

The 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo lawmakers have directed security chiefs to chase the hoodlums occupying the Assembly complex.

One of the 17 lawmakers confided in The Nation this was one of the resolutions at the sitting on Wednesday.

They mandated the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Benin, Dibal Yakadi; Edo Commissioner of Police Babatunde Kokumo; Edo Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Waziri Mohammed and other security chiefs to immediately get the hoodlums out of the complex.

The lawmakers backing governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, declared the Assembly complex was no longer safe for them to sit.

Speaker Victor Edoror lamented the Hallowed Chambers had been desecrated and taken over by the hoodlums.

He was quoted as saying: “Edo State Government, under the guise of consolidated renovation of the House of Assembly complex, destroyed the roof of the building, making the place inhabitable, to the extent that the hallowed chambers have been messed up and the valuables carted away.

“We hereby ask Godwin Obaseki’s administration to forthwith desist from the act of vandalism of Edo State House of Assembly complex.”

Edoror also said three petitions were received over the unlawful removal of Chairmen of Etsako East Local Government Council Orimiyau Momoh; Esan West LGA Patrick Aguinede and their counterpart of Etsako West council, Yakubu Musa.

Edoror said: “The petitions described the removal of the three elected council chairmen as an infringement of their fundamental human rights, abuse of office and political victimisation on the part of Obaseki.”

He directed a five-member committee be set up to investigate the matter and report back to the House within two weeks.

The committee has as chairman Hon Washington Osifo. Other members are: Ebenezer Okaka (Owan East); Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhiomwon East); Dumez Ugiagbe (Ovia Northeast 1) and Christopher Okaeben (Oredo East).

The Assembly later adjourned to August 18.

