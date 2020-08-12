Man City legend David Silva bids Etihad stadium farewell

Manchester City legend David Silva has posted a farewell goodbye to the Etihad after he played his final game at the ground on Friday night.

The 34-year-old – who will leave the club later this month – played nine minutes in the 2-1 win against Real Madrid to keep his Champions League dream alive. But even though he still may feature for City again this season with Pep Guardiola’s men to face Lyon on Saturday, he will not feature again at the Etihad.

That is because the remaining Champions League fixtures will all take place in Lisbon with the quarter-finals and semi-finals a one-legged affair.

The European Cup has alluded Silva in his ten years spent at the club after arriving from Valencia in 2010.

After helping his team-mates earn a 4-2 aggregate win against Los Blancos, Silva took to social media, where he posted a picture of himself standing inside City’s stadium looking out at the pitch and the stands.

Silva – who has won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the Citizens – is reportedly set to join Lazio on a free transfer.

It has been claimed that the Spanish playmaker has been offered £52,000-a-week by the Rome outfit, as well as a private jet and a luxury pad.

