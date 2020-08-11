TRIBUTE TO SENATOR BURUJI KASHAMU

The former lawmaker representing Ogun-East Senatorial District and businessman Senator Esho Jinadu popularly known as Buruji Kashamu, is dead. Buruji Kashamu was a Nigerian politician who served as a Senator representing Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly. Ogun East covering eleven local government areas which include Ijebu North East, Ijebu North, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, and Ogun Waterside Senator Kashamu was also the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government. He was also the founder of Western Lotto Limited, one of Nigeria’s lottery operators. He died Saturday 8th of August, 2020 at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos, his friend and former colleague at the Senate, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed. “I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” Mr Murray-Bruce wrote on Twitter. The cause of death was not immediately clear although the former lawmaker had been reported to have been ill from COVID-19, the deadly respiratory infection caused by coronavirus. Kashamu has added to the growing list of high profile Nigerians, who died at First Cardiology Hospital. Recall that late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was treated for Coronavirus at the same hospital until he died in April. Also, former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, and lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Adebayo Osinowo, both died at the hospital in June. The remains of the late senator was buried amid tears and wails on Sunday afternoon at his Ishopen residence in Ijebu Igbo, a town in Ogun State. Scores of sympathisers crowded the burial of Kashamu to join his family and relatives in mourning the former lawmaker who they described as a generous man and philanthropist. Among those who attended the funeral to pay their last respect to Kashamu was the state governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, Governor Abiodun described Kashamu’s passing as one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political landscape. While describing Senator Kashamu as a loving personality, and generous giver, Governor Abuodun pointed out that the deceased was a large-hearted politician and courageous fighter for whatever cause he believed in. Governor Abiodun said that Senator Kashamu was a worthy Ambassador of Ogun State and a consummate politician who would be sorely missed within and outside the state. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who described the death as sad, said the death should be a lesson to all that no one can manoeuver death when it comes and prayed Allah to forgive the late politician. The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, mourned Senator Buruji Kashamu. The politician said the demise of Buruji Kashamu demonstrated that death is inevitable for every mortal. Tinubu’s tribute coming a day after former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a message titled, ‘Letter of condolence,’ addressed to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, alleged that Kashamu used the instruments of law and politics to evade justice. He said, “Again, Kashamu’s sudden death has demonstrated the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal. As such, it behooves on us to be kind to the dead. “I admire his political doggedness and sagacity, and his steadfastness in pursuing whatever he believes in, though we were never in the same political party. The Senator representing Ogun Central, and immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun expressed sadness over the death of the leading politician whom he described as a stakeholder of Ogun State extraction. He said Senator Kashamu would be remembered for his assertive presence in the political arena and uncommon doggedness, a man who fought myriad of wars with every breadth in his soul in the defence of whatever he believed in. Another former governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, in his reaction, said he picked a timeless lesson of how transient life can be from the death of Senator Buruji Kasamu. Otunba Daniel said he was glad that despite all years of political disagreements, conflicts and turbulence, by the hands of providence he found the opportunity of forgiving and making up with him before his untimely death. He also prayed for his repose to find peace with his maker and for his family to find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. ‌ May his soul rest in perfect peace

