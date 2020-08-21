BBNaija : I Got You Says Neo As Vee Tells Him She May Be Pregnant

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija lovers, Neo and Vee have raised suspicions of having sex in the Lockdown house.

It all started on Wednesday night after Vee complained that she has not seen her period for the month.

Again, on Thursday, Neo asked if Vee has seen her period, adding that she looks pregnant.

Vee said: “I’ve missed my period, I’m gonna fu*k you up. You should be scared.”

Neo responding said: “I’m a fu*king 26yr old man, I’m Neo, I’m a reality Tv star. I got you.

“You probably just miscalculated so don’t be scared.”

This conversation has stirred suspicions from BBNaija fans who are speculating that the housemates had sex where there were no cameras.

Only yesterday the 23year old housemate had complained of been sex starved

Vee speaking to Erica and Tolanibaj said she needs to satisfy the desires of her body.

Confused, Erica and Tolani asked to verify what Vee meant by that, and then she opened up and said she was talking about ‘konji.’

“I don’t know if my body can handle it. I’m talking about konji. Every day, it gets harder.” Vee said.

In response, Tolani agreed with her, saying it’s not easy.

Though the lovers sleep on the same bed every night, one would think that both of them were satisfying each other’s needs but from her latest confession, nothing of such is happening or may even happen.

