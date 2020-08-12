Why Makinde sacked, swapped commissioners

From Bisi Oladele and Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State commissioner Prof. Raphael Afonja was sacked following the reconciliation of Governor Seyi Makinde and a politician from Ogbomoso, whose interest Afonja represented in the government, it was learnt.

The politician fell out with Makinde after a coalition across parties worked for the governor’s 2019 victory.

While rewarding those in the coalition, Makinde gave appointments to deserving individuals.

But Afonja was not the preferred candidate of the Ogbomoso-born politician. He allowed his appointment since they belong to the same power bloc.

After Afonja’s appointment, it was learnt the tenuous relationship between him and his perceived sponsor went sour.

He became loyal to Makinde, and his relationship with leaders in the bloc degenerated.

But the politician, having reconciled with Makinde, demanded that Afonja be replaced.

The governor, it was learnt, wanted to sack Afonja while he was in isolation for COVID-19 treatment, but people begged him that this might be misconstrued.

Afonja was sacked on Monday, hours after resuming work, having recovered from Coronavirus infection.

The Nation learnt ex-Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters Funmilayo Orisadeyi was swapped with his Special Duties counterpart, Bayo Lawal, because the governor expected better performance from Orisadeyi.

Lawal is one of the most trusted in Makinde’s government. He is a lawyer of about three decades’ practice and a man with rich political experience.

With the minor cabinet reshuffle, analysts believe the governor is beginning to take hold of his administration and gradually laying the foundation for his second term bid.

The House of Assembly has confirmed Dr. Abdullateef Oyeleke as commissioner for Environment and National Resources.

He replaces the late Kehinde Ayoola.

